Bill Gates reveals list of his 5 favorite books of 2020

Bill Gates needs no introduction and, like everyone else, looked for ways to stay strong and strong in 2020 – one of which was his dedication to reading. When the end of the year comes, the second richest person on the planet shares a list of five books that accompanied them during the period, and, even with so many changes that occurred on the five continents, the tradition has remained.

Non-fictional history, reflections on social justice and a re-reading of medical innovations to combat cystic fibrosis were among the titles selected as those that stood out the most according to their personal ranking.

Finally, the founder of Microsoft sends a message: “I hope you find something that will help you end the year with a positive message – or the best book of your life.”

Check out Bill Gates’ five bedside books in 2020.

5 – The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, by Michelle Alexander

“An impressive account of the revival of a caste system in the United States that resulted in millions of African Americans imprisoned behind bars and then relegated to permanent second-class status, denied acquired rights in the Rights Movement Civilians. ”

Gates says that his motivation was to deepen his own understanding of the systemic racism witnessed in recent months and that the book offers a revealing view of how the criminal justice system in the United States aims, unfairly and especially, at communities of black people.

Buy the book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander in Portuguese here.

4 – Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, by David Epstein

“David Epstein examined the world’s most successful athletes, artists, musicians, inventors, meteorologists and scientists and found that in most fields – especially those that are complex and unpredictable – generalists, not experts, are prepared to highlight.”

Bill thinks that many of the ideas set out in the book explain even part of Microsoft’s success and point it out to anyone who is overshadowed by fellow experts.

Buy the book Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein in Portuguese here.

3 – The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, by Erik Larson

“Erik Larson shows, in cinematic detail, how Churchill taught the British people ‘the art of not being afraid.'”

Romance written in 1940 in England, during the Second World War, which, according to Gates, is more current than ever. The billionaire compares the fear and anxiety of the population of the time, in a country constantly bombarded by Nazis, to something we go through on a daily basis with the covid-19.

Buy the book The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson in English here.

2 – The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War, by Ben Macintyre

“The true story of Oleg Gordievsky, a high-profile KGB agent who worked as a double agent for Britain and MI6. Gordievsky helped bring about the end of the Soviet Union, and The Spy and the Traitor details his career and the story of how a CIA agent was almost his downfall. ”

Gates considers the book better than many spy and spy novels out there, stressing that it is a non-fictional narrative.

Buy the book The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War by Ben Macintyre in Portuguese here.

1 – Breath From Salt: A Deadly Genetic Disease, a New Era in Science, and the Patients and Families Who Changed Medicine, by Bijal P. Trivedi

The work details the medical fight against cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disease that affects the digestive, respiratory and reproductive systems and makes the body’s secretions thicker than normal.

“This story is especially significant to me because I know families who have benefited from the new drugs described in this book,” says Bill.

Buy Breath From Salt: A Deadly Genetic Disease, a New Era in Science, and the Patients and Families Who Changed Medicine by Bijal P. Trivedi in English here.



