Bill Gates Recommended Free Software Learning Courses

Bill Gates posted a new post in a blog post he directed. Addressing those who want to learn software as part of this sharing, Gates shared his favorite courses. Courses, all of which are free, are available on Khan Academy and Code.org.

Bill Gates, the founder of the US-based technology giant Microsoft, who has made significant contributions to the current state of computers, made statements that will change the lives of those who want to improve themselves in the field of software. In his statements, Gates explained his favorite resources and points to be aware of, and also mentioned which free courses are available.

Bill Gates states that there are countless resources in the software field, and he likes “Khan Academy” and “Code.org”. Highlighting Khan Academy among these two, Gates states that the platform is ideal for those who want to be a software developer, and that it can be learned through this platform from the entrance to the most complex systems.

Here are the free software courses that Gates recommends

Intro to Programming

In his comments on his blog, Gates says that people who are not familiar with the software should first of all take the course called “Intro to Programming”. Stating that the number one requirement for learning coding is critical thinking, Gates says that this course can teach you to ask questions. If you want to access the free course at Khan Academy, you can use the link here.

Intro to JS: Drawing and animation

The second course Gates recommended is also at Khan Academy. This detailed course provides an understanding of the basics of JavaScript. In the course supported by graphics, you are animating a frog with software. You can access the free course via the link found here.

Intro to HTML / CSS: Making webpages

As the name suggests, this course explains how to set up a website. Bill Gates states that this course will help change the way of thinking. To access the course immediately, you can use the link found here.

Hour of Code

The first course Bill Gates recommended on Code.org is “Hour of Code”. The free course, designed in a way that intensifies the visuality, is a production where you can lay the foundations of the software and learn simple things. After watching this course, you will learn how to create a simple software in general. You can reach the course via the link here.

Intro to SQL: Querying and managing data

This course lets you learn the basics of SQL, one of the most important parts of the software. Offered for free at Khan Academy, this course is also recommended by Bill Gates. If you want to access this course, you can use the link here.

Advanced JS: Games and visualizations

Advanced JS: Games and visualizations course enables a person who has learned JavaScript to develop simple games. The course teaches you to design Flappy Bird-like scoring games, and also paves the way for you to create menus for games and make them functional. You can access Khan Academy’s free course via this link.

Advanced JS: Natural simulations

Mathematics lies at the heart of the software. This Khan Academy course also explains how math is in software. In this way, you will be able to create a basic infrastructure for more advanced software. If you want to access the course, you can use the link here.

HTML / JS: Making webpages interactive

Bill Gates had already proposed two courses that cover the basics of JavaScript and HTML. This course allows you to combine your gains in basic education and create more advanced websites. The websites you will create after this course will be able to offer consumers a better experience with their interactive structures. To access the course, you can use the link found here.



