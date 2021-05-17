Bill Gates Left Microsoft for Employee Case

Bill Gates: The Wall Street Journal revealed late on Sunday (16) that the real reason for Bill Gates‘ resignation from Microsoft’s board in March last year was an extramarital affair with a former company employee. According to the newspaper, the board of directors had received a letter from the software engineer in 2019, reporting a sexual relationship with Gates for years.

Considering the inappropriate relationship, the collegiate then hired a law firm to investigate the episode. But, according to the American newspaper, people familiar with the matter revealed that some members of the board decided that it would not be appropriate for Gates to remain as director in the course of the investigations.

Resignation and divorce

Thus, before the investigation was completed or the board took any formal decision on the case, Gates himself, Microsoft’s founder and leader for decades, decided to resign from the board, saying he wanted to focus more on his philanthropic activities.

The Wall Street Journal tried to speak directly to Bill Gates, and received confirmation from a spokesman that the Microsoft co-founder had maintained “a case almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably.” However, the billionaire’s representative denied that the relationship was the reason for Gates’ departure from the Microsoft board.

Coincidence or not, earlier this month (3), Bill Gates announced that he and his wife Melinda, married for 27 years, were getting divorced. “We no longer believe that we can grow as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” said the creator of Microsoft on Twitter.