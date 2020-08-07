Bill Gates injected $ 150 million into vaccine production

Bill Gates, in addition to being a billionaire, is a philanthropist. Together with his wife, they own the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which seeks to accelerate health and humanitarian projects for emerging countries. And well, during the global health crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, they will finance a vaccine to make its price more … popular.

The foundation will inject $ 150 million into the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer. This money will be used so that the laboratory can place a gigantic order, which per table reduces input prices, and thanks to that Bill Gates believes that the cost of each dose, to the end user, will be below US $ 3.

Of course, for the time being there is no approved vaccine for Covid-19, but studies involving the solution developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, in addition to Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373, are well advanced and several countries are already lining up to reach agreements with millions of doses .

Oxford’s solution, in fact, should be produced in Brazil by FioCruz.

In any case, the injection by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will help the vaccine, whatever it may be, to reach up to 92 vulnerable countries around the globe. The same money, by the end of 2021, will help the Serum Institute of India deliver 2 billion doses of the vaccine.

Remember, Moderna’s solution is in the final stages of research as well. The company, however, has already reported that its vaccine will cost between R $ 170 and R $ 196 per unit.



