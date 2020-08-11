Bill Gates gave date for coronavirus!

Bill Gates is one of the names most affected by the Corona virus outbreak. No, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, was not infected, but was accused of spreading the virus as the victim of conspiracy theories.

In his TED Talk speech in 2015, “If anything kills more than 10 million people in the coming years, it will be more of a contagious virus than war,” saying, warning about the epidemic 5 years ago, drew all the attention on Gates and took responsibility for treatment.

Bill Gates: the corona virus will end in 2021 in developed countries

The effect of the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China and has swept the world since the beginning of this year, in the USA has become known to everyone. As the epidemic continues at full speed, the FDA’s most optimistic forecast for COVID-19, the corona virus vaccine, is late this year. Of course, this cannot be guaranteed and Dr. According to Fauci, the effect of the vaccine, which will be released in the first place, may be around 50 percent.

Gates, after a long time, “When will the Corona virus vaccine be released?” answered the question. Stating that we have to accept that there are trillions of dollars in debt due to the epidemic and that the economy is bad in many countries, Gates sees the point reached in vaccination studies as promising.

Stating that developed countries are more advantageous in combating the epidemic, according to Gates, the virus will be brought under control in developed / rich countries at the end of 2021 and will come to an end. In the rest of the world, he says, things will start to work out towards the end of 2022.



