Bill Gates daughter mocked the corona conspiracies

Bill Gates’ medical student daughter Jennifer Gates had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last week and shared a photo afterwards. Jennifer shared the image after she was vaccinated, referring to the conspiracy theories produced about her father.

Expressing how grateful he is for the vaccine, medical student Jennifer Gates shared the note that “unfortunately even the vaccine did not put my father in my brain”.

Support for Covid-19 vaccine from Jennifer Gates

Bill Gates has worked for years to research and promote vaccines worldwide through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, in the Covid-19 period we are in, these studies of Bill Gates have been the cause of many conspiracy theories.

Bill Gates has become the subject of many bizarre and completely unfounded conspiracy theories claiming he has falsely forced COVID-19 vaccines to inject people with a microchip to follow them.

Jennifer Gates, a sophomore student at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York City, said in her Instagram account after she got the vaccine;

“More than a year has passed since the SarsCOV2 variant emerged, and we now have more solutions, including vaccines, to help protect individuals and communities. I have the privilege of taking my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to create a protective immune response against this virus. As a medical student and an aspiring doctor, I am grateful for my future practice to provide me with protection and security. I invite everyone to read further and ponder this strongly for yourself and your family when given the choice. The more people get vaccinated, the safer our communities are for everyone. Thanking is not enough to express my gratitude to doctors, scientists, public health professionals, pharmacists and many more who have made this success possible in modern medicine. Our healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to save as many lives as possible, and this vaccine will only increase their ability to succeed. Note: I will still be wearing my mask after taking my second dose. Unfortunately, even the vaccine did not put my father in my brain. ”

Note that 24-year-old Jennifer is the eldest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ three children. Also at Bill Gates, he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last month and, like his daughter, shared a photo of the happy moment, writing “I feel great.”