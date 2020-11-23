Bill Gates Announces Vaccine Distribution Date

Bill Gates, who was on the agenda with his comments during the coronavirus pandemic, announced the date when COVID-19 vaccines will start to be distributed. Stating that he hopes that all vaccines will be effective, Gates said that he expects a decrease in cases after February.

While scientists around the world are struggling with coronavirus, Bill Gates, the founder of software giant Microsoft, made remarkable statements on the agenda. Speaking to CNN, the billionaire said “almost all” of the COVID-19 vaccines will work and be effective.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have already been shown to be effective, according to company data, and Gates said he expects AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax’s vaccines to have similar success soon. “I am optimistic that by February it will all prove to be very effective and safe,” Gates said in his statement.

According to Gates, the increase in the number of cases will continue until next February:

Commenting on the USA, where the number of cases has increased greatly in the last few weeks, Gates stated that he expects the number of daily infections to continue to increase and that more than 2,000 people could die from the virus every day during the winter.

Advising Americans to wear masks and be smart about public health practices, the 65-year-old billionaire said, “[Number of cases] is still climbing, and this escalation is expected to continue exactly through February. And this is where there will likely be more than 2,000 deaths this winter. USA “he said.

Stating that providing people with an effective vaccine and getting most people to get this vaccine will have their own difficulties, Gates said that the logistics part in the USA is also a bit complicated, but he is hopeful that these problems will be solved.

“I think there will be enough people involved early, people will see even more evidence of safety, and over time we will reach the 70% + level we need to stop the spread of the disease,” Gates said.



