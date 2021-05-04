Bill Gates and Melinda Part Ways, but Will Work Together On The Foundation

Bill Gates: Today (03), after 27 years together, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in a joint statement on Twitter, check out:

“After much consideration and commitment in our relationship, we decided to end our marriage. In the past 27 years, we have raised amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable people to have healthy and productive lives. We continue to share the belief in this mission and we will continue to work together on the foundation, but we cannot grow any more as a couple in this new phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life “.