Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Received A Divorce

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced that they had decided to divorce. Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced that they have decided to terminate their marriage. Bill Gates’ social media account said, “After thinking and working hard on our relationship, we decided to end our marriage.”

“The continuation of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ statement is as follows: * In the last 27 years, we have raised three wonderful children and established a foundation that works all over the world to ensure that all people live healthy and productive lives.