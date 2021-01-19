Bill forces users to identify with CPF and other documents

In order to combat the growth of fake news on social networks, the Chamber of Deputies is analyzing a Bill that requires Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms to verify the personal data of all its users.

It will be necessary to verify data related to name, official identification document, home and professional address, CPF or CNPJ, document with photo and even fingerprint collection verified by a biometric reader.

The text was proposed by federal deputy Neureu Crispim (PSL / RS) and should be analyzed by the Science and Technology, Communication and Informatics, Constitution and Justice and Citizenship commissions.

The author of the proposal, Nereu Crispim told Agência Câmara de Notícias that the measure is simple. The text also modifies the Marco Civil da Internet to establish that, in the event of crimes against honor or threat, the record of the occurrence of an infraction will be ensured.

In addition, PL 3627/20 also amends the Penal Code so that if the crime against honor or threat was committed or publicized on social networks, the penalty can be tripled. For now, there is still no deadline for the proposal to be analyzed in the plenary of the Chamber.