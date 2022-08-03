Bill Belichick’s Reaction to the Dolphins’ Punishment for Tampering with Tom Brady

Just over 24 hours ago, the NFL announced significant fines for the Miami Dolphins following an investigation into the team over allegations of tampering and refueling.

The NFL stripped the Dolphins of a first-round pick in 2023 and their third- and fourth-round picks in 2024. According to a league statement, the Dolphins interfered with Tom Brady’s actions in 2019, when he was still with the New England Patriots. then it’s the offseason again.

After the news of the punishment, reporters asked Bill Belichick what he thought about these rumors. When asked for his opinion on this, he simply replied, “Yes, I’m not worried about it. I’m just trying to run a training camp.”

Did he know that the Dolphins interfered with Brady back in 2019? “I’m focused on the training camp. All this is in the past,” he said.

With all Belichick’s connections in the football world, it would be surprising if he didn’t know about the rumors about Brady-Dolphin S.

Perhaps this is what led to the ugly divorce between them.