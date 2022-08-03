Bill Belichick Praises Receiver 1 Patriots Wide

Bill Belichick is happy with what he’s seen from veteran receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason.

Asked about Agholor’s progress during a press conference at training camp on Wednesday, the New England head coach praised the 29-year-old.

“A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said, according to NBC Sports. “He’s been here all offseason, had a really good offseason. He’s productive. He had a really good spring of training. He came here, played on the pitch, which is very important, but he also plays well in other areas. Very few mental mistakes. I think he looked good.”

Agholor had his best NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, setting career records for yards (896) and touchdowns (8). But in his first season with the Patriots, those numbers dropped significantly. In 15 games and 13 starts for New England in 2021, the former Philadelphia Eagle gained just 473 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots will undoubtedly need an improved Agholor game in 2022. Despite the addition of former Dolphins receiver DaVante Parker, Belichick still has one of the weakest groups in the league.

With Parker, Jacoby Meyers and Kendrick Bourne set to make the most shots from wide receivers, Agholor is likely to be the primary backup along with second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton.