Bill Belichick has been very clear about his opinion of the best quarterback

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not inclined to promote his players. But when it comes to his take on the greatest quarterback in NFL history, you can always count on him to speak enthusiastically about him.

Pro Football Focus recently published a graph asking who was the best quarterback in NFL history. The chart featured legends such as Dick Butkus, Reggie White and Deion Sanders, as well as more modern players such as Aaron Donald, Darrell Revis and Ray Lewis.

But for Bill Belichick, there’s only one person who deserves to be recognized as the greatest: Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Speaking to the media last week, Belichick said Taylor holds a special place among NFL quarterbacks.

“We’re talking about Lawrence Taylor right now,” Belichick said with a very serious face. “I don’t put anyone in the same class as Lawrence Taylor… he put everyone below that level. As for a lot of good players, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor.”

The message was received loud and clear.

Bill Belichick oversaw the transformation of Lawrence Taylor into one of the most dominant defensive forces the NFL has ever seen. Together, the pair helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls.

From 1981 to 1993, Taylor was one of the NFL’s most feared players. He scored over 140 sacks, ended his career and changed the way opposing attacks functioned just to explain his speed and strength.

Unsurprisingly, he was the best quarterback on the list of the 100 best players of all time in the NFL.

And Belichick will defend this rating forever.