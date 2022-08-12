Bill Belichick explains the Patriots’ Offensive Plan last night

Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their first preseason game to the New York Giants by a score of 23-21.

Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants-Matt Patricia and Joe Judge-took turns calling the offensive play.

Belichick explained that the Patriots’ coaching staff is “going through a process.”

When asked if this would be a long-term solution, the New England head coach replied:

“Yeah, well, we made this game. We’ve done a lot of things in this game that will be useful in the long run, whether it’s coaching staff, playing time, players who played and so on. That’s all. part of the process.”

Belichick was forced to clarify the team’s plan, but he refused to go into details.

“Yes, don’t worry about it. We will deal with it,” he said NFL.com . “… We are going through a process. Just like everyone on this team.”

Belichick used the phrase “going through the process” two more times in his postgame interview.

Freshman quarterback Bailey Zappe took over most of the quarterbacks’ reps in yesterday’s contest, recording 205 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception on 19/32 passes. Veteran Brian Hoyer scored 59 yards and had one touchdown on a 5/8 pass.

The Pats’ running game was uncharacteristically weak: just 52 yards and one touchdown.

New England will host the Carolina Panthers in the next preseason game on August 19.