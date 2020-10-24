Bill Barhydt: Bitcoin Best Investment Opportunity

Bill Barhydt, Abra’s CEO, made an important Bitcoin statement on Twitter. Barhydt announced that it allocates 50% of its investment portfolio to Bitcoin, saying it is the best investment opportunity in the world for Bitcoin.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto money exchange Abra, made critical statements about Bitcoin in the Money Talks program. Claiming that cash money will become worthless every day, the CEO emphasized the supply of Bitcoin and said that it is a rarer asset than gold. Bill Barhydt’s announcement that it will allocate 50% of its investment portfolio to Bitcoin is a situation that reinforces the rise of Bitcoin, according to reports.

A few weeks ago, I increased my ownership of #Bitcoin significantly and it’s now 50% of my investment portfolio. Why? Watch this video to find out why (and read on…) (1)https://t.co/YSj6dAXjDT — Bill Barhydt (@billbarhydt) October 23, 2020

Why did Barhydt choose Bitcoin?

Bill Barhydt explained in the Money Talks publication that he made half of his investments in Bitcoin for 3 main reasons. He summarized his statements on Twitter as follows:

I believe Bitcoin is currently the best investment opportunity in the world. There are three reasons why I believe this:

1. The main reason for my bullish trend in Bitcoin is based on the key features of Bitcoin: 21 million supply, highly decentralized, endless flow of money, better privacy options.

2.Technical reasons: When we look at the BTC monthly / daily chart through Real Vision with regression, we see that it is moving towards $ 1 million BTC. Also, the rising price after the halving seems to reflect the previous halving period. So there are bullish signals in the short and long term.

3. Market sensitivity: The 2-year Google chart tells us that people haven’t shown enough interest in Bitcoin yet. This is also a bullish indicator.

As a result, according to Barhydt, Bitcoin is the best investment opportunity in the world today and the best hedging tool in any future situation. At the end of Money Talks, Barhydt underlined that Bitcoin is the best currency he has ever seen, but not perfect, and said that the increasing competition between cryptocurrencies will make this market much better.



