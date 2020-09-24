BigHit takes legal action to protect BTS from attacks

The company representing BTS, Big Hit Entertainment released the updates on legal action against social media users who defame or attack the idols of the K-pop band.

Being an idol is a wonderful profession, they can show the world their skills on stage, Korean artists with each comeback dazzle audiences with great music and original concepts, but being a rapper or K-pop singer also has its downsides.

Korean pop artists being exposed to the public eye are easily targets of harsh criticism, malicious comments, rumors and constantly receive hate on their social media, which has led to various agencies taking steps to control these actions.

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT REVEALS LEGAL ACTIONS AND CASES OPENED FOR HARASSMENT OF BTS IDOLS.

Recently, BTS’s company Big Hit Entertainment announced the tactics put in place to protect the integrity of its clients, the company founded by Bang Si Hyuk publisd a press release to inform the public of its legal dynamics to safeguard its idols.

Big Hit knows that the priority is the health and safety of their artists, so they regularly bring legal charges against people who involve the boys of BTS in rumors, hateful criticism, personal attacks, and defamation.

The Bangtan Boys’ entertainment agency revealed an update on a case of a possible attacker.On July 30 and September 1, the Seoul City District Court imposed a fine of 4 million euros on the social media user. won for 3 complaints with the charge of public defamation.

Some investigations are also being followed, the company continues to file complaints, reviewing profiles on Internet pages, but there are many people who, despite being summoned to testify at the police station, continue to engage in these activities.

Big Hit will not stop paying attention to this issue and will continue with web monitoring to present the pertinent evidence so that the justice can act in accordance with South Korean law.

Within the text, the agency asks ARMY to continue sending evidence of these cybercrimes to the company’s emails. Finally, Big Hit Entertainment assured that they will continue to defend the rights of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, RM and all their idols.

Is today! is today! We invite you to visit: Enjoy the premiere of Break The Silence: Persona, the BTS movie.



