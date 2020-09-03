BigHit could acquire Zico’s record label

Zico and Bang Shi Hyuk could continue to work together if the negotiation between Big Hit and KOZ Entertainment goes through.

Woo Ji Ho, better known as Zico, has shown his musical talents by standing out as a successful solo artist in the K-Pop industry, but he is also the founder of KOZ Entertainment. The company founded in 2019, has worked with artists such as Dvwn, FANXY CHINLD and Zico himself, and now this record label could become part of Big Hit Entertainment.

The company that debuted BTS and TXT has already partnered with other agencies such as Pledis Entertainment and Source Music, but its vision is now focused on a new company and the possibilities of acquiring it.

As part of the survival show under the name I-LAND, Bang Shi Hyuk and Zico worked as important members of the production alongside Rain, but the relationship between them could become closer if negotiations between the two CEOs are finalized.

The CEO of Big Hit Entertainment has shown great interest in the agency KOZ Entertainment and has considered acquiring it, however both companies are still discussing the possibility.

Once the possibility of Zico’s company becoming part of Big Hit Entertainment began to spread, this agency announced that they are open to various possibilities, confirming their interest but, at the same time, announcing that nothing has been decided yet.

While determining what will happen between these companies, the excitement of K-Pop fans has increased since Big Hit Entertainment announced their new projects and shared plans to debut two new idol groups.



