BigHit apologizes for not including BTS ‘J-Hope on the VCR

Big Hit Entertainment explained what happened and apologized publicly for not showing the photo of J-Hope on the VCR. Big Hit Entertainment apologized for not showing Hoseok’s image on BTS’s VCR.

As part of the promotional activities for the new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’ , the members of BTS are performing activities and different appearances to share their musical project.

Yesterday we informed you that J-Hope was not included in the official VCR of the BTS showcase in Japan , in the clip only the rest of the K-pop band appear,but the rapper of ‘EGO’ was excluded from the images.

Bangtan Boys fans voiced their dissatisfaction on social media and sent hundreds of messages to the entertainment company representing the boys to fix the bug immediately.

ARMY created the ‘ Hobi ‘ mention on Twitter, which became a trend for the hundreds of posts where they wanted their voice to be heard and the video to appear in the image of J-Hope.

A few hours ago, the guys from BTS revealed the trailer for Memories of 2019, their new DVD, ARMY will be able to acquire a video of all their memories of the K-pop band.



