BigHit announces new projects, 2 K-pop groups to debut

These are the new projects and strategies that Big Hit Entertainment will implement in late 2020 and in 2021.

If you want to find out about all Big Hit Entertainment plans for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, keep reading:

TINYTAN:

The 7 adorable animated characters inspired by the members of BTS are here to stay, Big Hit Labels assured that they seek to expand the brand to make TinyTAN have a global impact.

NEW GROUP OF GIRLS:

Big Hit is known for having powerful male groups under its representation, in the future plans of the company it is contemplated to debut a group of girls, formed and designed for K-pop fans.

TXT:

For the boys of Tomorrow X Together, Big Hit is planning a new comeback, so Hueningkai, Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, and Taehyun will be returning to the stage between September and October 2020 with new record material.

I-LAND:

Currently airing the reality show ‘I-Land’, several Big Hit Entertainment trainees are competing for a spot to debut as the next K-pop boy group.

GAMES:

Big Hit Entertainment will launch ‘Netmarble ‘a video game inspired by the Bangtan Boys universe and another game similar to the famous SuperStar, the agency will test various projects so that fans feel more attached to their favorite groups.

BTS:

The boys of BTS are about to present their first single in English ‘Dynamite’, the idol company plans that their return will be shocking and the release of their new album is expected between the months of October and December.

CONCERT:

Another of the activities for the rest of the year is the online and face-to-face concert of the BTS boys, the rappers and singers will present the ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ show for the month of October 2020.



