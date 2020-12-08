BigHit Announces New Guests For New Year’s Eve Concert

BTS fans are hoping to get some collaborations at the concert due to the guests that will be part of the line up for 2021 New Year’s Eve Live.

Big Hit Entertainment continues to grow and as proof of this we have the online show that the company prepared together with several of its most prominent groups. Since its announcement, the show has had some adjustments to its completion, but this time fans were in for a big surprise to discover that there will be special guests at the event.

The concert will be broadcast through Weverse and it was on this platform that it was announced what are some of the surprises that fans will be able to enjoy. According to the site, Shin Hae Chul, Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki will join the concert through special performances that, due to the situation, could be held virtually.

Since 3 of these artists have collaborations with the members of BTS, ARMY has begun to raise the possibility that they plan to perform alongside this musical group, but no further details have been revealed so far.

OTHER CHANGES AND MEASURES FOR THE BIG HIT LABELS CONCERT

It was recently announced that the event will no longer be a face-to-face and online show, the first modality was canceled due to new cases of contagion in South Korea that have increased prevention measures.

Fans of TXT, GFRIEND, ENHYPEN, UN’EST, BUMZU, BTS, and Lee Hyun will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

We also recently told you that Jungkook became the inspiration of a boy with Asperger after his presentation at the 2020 MAMA.



