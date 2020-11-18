BigHit and Zico join forces, acquire KOZ Entertainment

The Big Hit company continues to gain ground in the world of K-pop, Bang Si Hyuk acquired KOZ Entertainment, a company founded by rapper Zico.

Big Hit’s business model has been growing since the debut of BTS, the company that represents other groups such as TXT, began to expand its business by acquiring other entertainment agencies.

Source Music and Pledis Entertainment are part of Big Hit, now, another company that joins the family is KOZ Entertainment, an agency founded by rapper Zico in November 2018.

Big Hit announced that after many talks, the partners of both companies had reached an agreement, buying KOZ Entertainment in order to expand the works of K-pop artists and collaborate in music production.

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT AND ZICO JOIN TO EXPAND THEIR BUSINESS

KOZ Entertainment is characterized by its hip hop and R&B style, which are two of its founder’s favorite genres, Zico is known for his participation in the group BLOCK B, a boy group that took off its career thanks to its rude and different concept.

Seung Hyun Yoo, CEO of KOZ Entertainment said that the union between Big Hit and KOZ is important to innovate the business of music companies that value the creativity of their artists and give them a voice.

Bang Si Hyuk also spoke about it, the CEO of Big Hit explained that he was happy to have Zico within the company’s ranks, he believes that the skills of KOZ’s clients have the potential to become stars of the global music market .

Zico knows the dynamics of Bang Si Hyuk’s work very well, since together with Rain he was one of the important figures in the reality show I-LAND, where the rapper was in charge of mentoring the trainees.

Big Hit Entertainment is one of the companies that has acquired the most power and presence in the music industry, not only in South Korea, they are also recognized in the world for the management of their artists



