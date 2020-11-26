Biggest mobility event of 2020 starts next week

Three days of event, 15 panels, more than 60 speakers and 20 hours of content. These are the numbers of the Web Forum SAE Brasil, which this year brings the theme “The future of connected mobility – from energy to sustainability.” According to the person in charge of the project, professionals specialized in the main engineering themes will be connected to discuss the sector’s ecosystems, from the transformation of energy in motion to sustainability solutions.

Max Forte, president of Web Forum and Brose do Brasil, highlights: “After 28 years of tradition, this year SAE Brasil innovates. The event will contribute to the updating of mobility engineering professionals, for companies and for the country. The ‘state of the art’ in technology and mobility engineering and trends will be presented by the highest level of professionals from companies in the segment, supply chain, Government, among others. ”

“The world is in yet another extraordinary moment of changes, reflections, contradictions and disruptions. The speed of changes forces us to seek with avidity and determination more complex and unexpected solutions to the challenges of the technological and social evolutions”, he adds.

Various activities

SAE BRASIL is a non-profit association that brings together engineers, technicians, executives, academics and engineering students united by the mission of disseminating techniques and knowledge related to mobility technology in the modes: automotive, rail, air and naval. In this edition of the forum, the program was developed by a group of more than 200 volunteers from the market.

In addition to thematic panels presented in a “new digital platform integrated with an innovative exhibition of products and services to the market, directly and online”, there will be the participation of professionals specialized in the main themes of Engineering, who will be connected to discuss mobility ecosystems , from transforming energy in motion to sustainability solutions.

Showcases, presentation of technical papers and a round table to discuss the impact of connectivity on sustainability with CIOs and leaders of industry start-ups complement the initiative, which takes place from December 1 to 3. More information is available on the forum website.



