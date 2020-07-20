BigBang’s T.O.P turns into BLACKPINK’s chicks

Does BLACKPINK have a fifth member? This fun TOP video would indicate it’s his. BIGBANG TOP transforms into the BLACKPINK girls in a fun “How you like that” cosplay.

The YG boy group member surprised VIP and BLINK with a comical video to promote their company mates and their latest single, but it did so in an unexpected way. Is she the fifth BLACKPINK member?

Through his personal Instagram account,TOP shared an edit of “How You Like That”, which shows clips of the idol transformed into each of the girls, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo. The video has scenes from the MV with TOP as a new member.

Okay but seunghyun looks gorgeous as blackpink 😳 pic.twitter.com/KgaI2WO2P3 — SHE💜권지용 (@Jiyongsfreckles) July 20, 2020

The video was created by user wendy_chaiwawa, a VIP account that supports TOP and decided to create the fun cosplay. The video already has more than 2 million views on Instagram.

In social networks, BLINK has shared various messages, because they found it extremely funny, they even joked about TOP being the fifth member of BLACKPINK , in addition, it is one of the few “public” interactions that both YG groups have had.

The girls’ relationship with BIGBANG began since they were trainees, Jennie collaborated on a couple of songs with G-Dragon, as her talent as a singer allowed her to take her first steps in K-pop before making her debut.

TOP showed his support for the girls in a fun way, “How You Like That” has already recorded 10 wins, being one of his most successful singles, and also broke several Guinness records. Did you like TOP in its girl version? TOP in your area!

FINALLY A SEUNGHYUN X BLACKPINK INTERACTION THE WAY VIPBLINKS KEEP WINNING — kaori⁴ (@bangchelIa) July 20, 2020

BLACKPINK achieved a triple crown with “How You Like that”, the girls won for the third consecutive week in the Inkigayo music program, one of the most difficult promotional shows due to the criteria to score points, but they achieved 3 victories.



