Big surprise in USA election! Polls wrong again

The moment that the whole world was waiting for came and the election results started to flow from the USA. While the states where President Trump and his Democratic rival Biden have won one by one, the race in key states is breathtaking. Biden lost its most critical state, Florida, with the Associated Press (AP) news agency reporting the result squeezed into three states. Taking the cameras in the White House, President Trump gave the first signal of his victory and said, “The results are very good, we are preparing for a big celebration.”

In the US elections, which are watched every second in the world, the first results come one after another, international televisions convey all the developments to their audiences with live broadcasts.

In the states on the east coast of the USA, ballot boxes were closed and the vote count started. The states where Republican Party candidate President Donald and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden won became clear.

According to the unofficial results announced by the American news agency Associated Press (AP), Donald Trump, who watched the election results in the White House, won the list as follows:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, South Dakota, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming

The places where Biden triumphed are as follows: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington

Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who appeared before the cameras in his hometown Delaware, said, “I am optimistic about the election result. The count will continue until the last vote is counted. Only the US people can tell who won, I am optimistic about the result. Do not lose your faith, we will win it.”

Speaking minutes later, President Donald Trump said, “We have made a big rise, but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do this. The votes cannot be collected after the ballot boxes are closed.”

The results of the election depended on more than 10 states that were called undecided before going to the polls. These states played a critical role in winning the 270 elective delegates game required to win the White House.

The states in question are Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada and Iowa.

However, due to the high number of votes cast by mail in some of these states and different rules regarding the counting process, results may not be available tonight.

In Florida, the most critical state of the election, President Trump once again reached victory. Trump got 51 percent of the vote, and Biden 47 percent, according to CNN.

Florida was the key state in the election race. Although this is a place where Donald Trump often visits and stays, Trump only narrowly won it in 2016.

Florida had 29 delegates and no particular party had a stronghold, making it one of the most critical states. Another feature of this place is that the candidate who won this state since 1964 also won the Presidential election.

In addition to Florida, Biden lost states such as Ohio, Texas, Georgia. The AP news agency announced that the name to go to the White House will already be determined by the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

BBC North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher: “Donald Trump needs both Ohio and North Carolina to keep their accounts, but Biden is ahead of both. Democrats should not rely on that difference.

As predicted, while early votes turn the pointer to Biden, Trump has the upper hand in the votes given to the ballot box. As the votes cast by going to the ballot box are counted, the president will gradually close the gap.

Trump looks ahead in Virginia right now, but Republicans always start first, until the Democrats catch up. Looks can be deceiving. ”

The all-time turnout record is expected to be broken in the US, where the number of early votes reached 100 million. Experts estimate that the total votes will exceed 160 million.

If this expectation is true, the voting rate will be 67 percent. This is the highest level since the elections in 1908, when turnout was 65 percent.

In at least six states, including Texas, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, and Montana, the number of early votes exceeded the total votes cast in 2016.

In critical states such as Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, the sum of early votes is close to those in 2016.

While waiting for the election results, Trump and Biden supporters came face to face in many US cities, and it was seen that heavily armed police were deployed in North Carolina.

A large group gathered in front of the White House, where President Trump followed the results. While Washington police are taking precautions in the environment, journalists also broadcast live from the same region.



