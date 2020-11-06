Big surprise for Huawei P10 Lite: expected feature

A new EMUI 8 update has been released for the Huawei P10 Lite. It has been learned that this update, whose full name is EMUI 8.0.0.394 (C432), needs 783 MB for the installation process.

It is said that the relevant update for this smartphone, which was put on sale in March 2017, was also developed for the Huawei Mate 8. The P10 Lite, which has a screen size of 5.2 inches, is home to a 3000 mAh battery.

Huawei P10 Lite refreshed with new EMUI 8 update

Two pin screens have been added to this product of Chinese origin, which has 32 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM. One of these screens accepts 4-digit passwords while the other accepts 6-digit passwords.

In addition, a feature called “Emergency” will come to the rescue of people using this model. This feature, which is active after 5 presses of the power button, will send its user’s location to other users.

It is reported that the P10 Lite, which came out of the box with EMUI 5.1 (Android 7), was equipped with the security patch prepared for July this year. The camera of this model will not allow the screen to turn off as long as it detects a face.

Finally, the addition of the voice assistant developed by Huawei to this phone pleased many users. From now on, the Chinese company’s voice assistant (Celia – Huawei Assistant) accompanies the P10 Lite. This assistant was available to users this year.

What do you think of the Huawei P10 Lite?



