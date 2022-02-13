Big Success: This Altcoin Passes Bitcoin and ETH!

According to data from crypto research firm Messari, Cardano (ADA) has reached the top spot in terms of transaction volume, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum. The parameters of the network support the development as the Pos Blockchain giant continues to work on scaling solutions during the “Basho” phase of its roadmap.

Altcoin project surpasses leading blockchains

Adjusted throughput remains a viable option for isolating only the most critical transactions. Cardano has surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of adjusted volumes, with 24-hour volume at $17.15 billion versus $4.67 billion and $4.25 billion for the latter. Cardano users also paid cheaper costs than Bitcoin and Ethereum users.

According to Messari data, other prominent parameters in the Cardano network were:

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano users spent $0.51 million and $19.39 million in transaction fees, respectively, while just $51,985.43 for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

While some competitors dismiss Cardano as a “ghost Blockchain”, it already has several decentralized applications (dApps) running on the Blockchain, and the number of ADA token wallets has exceeded three million.

After only three weeks on the market, Cardano’s SundaeSwap has reached a milestone in over 75 million ADA exchanges.

Updated Plutus, according to IOHK

IOHK, parent of altcoin project Cardano, has launched a new bidding process to raise the memory unit-per-block limit for Plutus scripts on the Cardano mainnet. As part of IOHK’s planned series of upgrades and enhancements focused on scaling Cardano, the Plutus memory unit limit per block will be increased from 50 million at the term limit on February 14 to 56 million.

A previous parameter change increased the Plutus RAM limit per process to 14 million. According to IOHK, raising the per-block RAM limit will allow developers to take full advantage of the previous change and run up to four Plutus scripts per block. Cardano’s smart contract framework, Plutus, enables script applications to communicate with Blockchain.