Big Stone from Bill Gates to Elon Musk

Bill Gates, who recently participated in a podcast, stated that he preferred to spend his fortune on vaccines rather than on space studies and he was not a “Mars person”.

One of the greatest and controversial business people of the 21st century, Elon Musk’s goals regarding “Mars” are closely followed and excited by many people. However, it seems that going to Mars is not that exciting or important for Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft.

Bill Gates, who was a guest on Black Swisher’s podcast program “Sway” recently, gave an answer like “Bill Gates” to the question why he did not participate in the space race, which included Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. “No, I’m not a Mars person,” said Bill Gates, who said he didn’t really think rockets were a solution.

Tesla offers solutions to “easy” problems like passenger cars, according to Bill Gates

Participating in the podcast in question to promote his new book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster?” He said he was not very enthusiastic.

Gates said, “I can’t pay too much money” regarding space studies, saying, “Because my foundation can buy measles vaccines (with that money) and save lives for $ 1000”. Stating that people should focus on sectors where it is difficult to make environmentally friendly such as steel, meat and cement in order to reduce emissions and stop climate change in the long term, Gates states that companies such as Tesla only offer solutions for “easy” issues such as passenger cars.

However, Gates states that he thinks that what Elon Musk has done with Tesla is “one of the biggest contributions to climate change”; He said, “It’s not a good idea to underestimate Elon.” Regardless, Bill Gates thinks that it is more important to prevent current disasters on Earth than to continue our generation of people on a different planet in a possible future disaster on Earth like Elon Musk.