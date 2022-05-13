Big Sky Season 2: Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles with Katheryn Winnick in the finale

Big Sky will drop the season 2 finale episode next week on ABC, featuring Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who joins Katheryn Winnick with a new guest role in the latest episode of the network’s crime thriller drama. ABC broadcast, as revealed by the promotional trailer released this Thursday.

Jensen Ackles played Dean Winchester on The CW’s riveting fictional series Supernatural. The actor is commissioned as executive producer of the prequel The Winchester that will premiere on the same network. Now, the actor will be playing his new guest role on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18, titled “Catch a Few Fish.”

The Supernatural star arrives in Big Sky to play the new sheriff, according to the preview of the last episode of the second installment of the series starring Katheryn Winnick, which will be released on May 19 on ABC in its 10/9c time slot. . So far, the series that premiered at the end of 2020 has not been renewed for season 3; however, a statement from the network is expected in the coming days.

In Big Sky, Jensen Ackles’ character Beau Arlen is described as a charming, good-natured Texas lad, confident and stepping in as temporary sheriff and Jenny Hoyt’s (Winnick) new boss, as a favor to his friend, Sheriff Tubb. The latest installment will narrate a fight between the head and the heart, according to the official synopsis.

The Big Sky season 2 episode 18 description reveals that final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new family bond and together decide how to handle his father now that he has crossed a serious line.

Big Sky Season 2 Finale Episode Trailer Shows Jensen Ackles Returning To Screen Alongside Katheryn Winnick

Elsewhere, after receiving a shocking surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, in Big Sky a new sheriff comes to town; and after fully acquainting himself with Cassie and Jenny, he looks like he’ll be sticking around for a while.

Fans of Jensen Ackles are looking forward to seeing his role as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, which premieres on June 3. The actor is currently keeping busy with the Supernatural prequel The Winchester, the upcoming series where he himself will narrate the epic untold love story of Dean Winchester’s parents, Mary and John.