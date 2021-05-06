Big Sky: Season 2 of The Series is Confirmed by ABC

Big Sky: The ABC channel confirmed on Tuesday (4) that the Big Sky series has been renewed for its 2nd season. This time, the show will feature producer Elwood Reid as a showrunner, replacing David E. Kelley, known for Big Little Lies and The Undoing. The first season ends airing in May, in the United States, and the recording of the next season should begin soon.

Learn more about Big Sky

The series is based on the book franchise written by CJ Box. In the plot, detectives Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, and Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Phillippe, join ex-police officer Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to look for two sisters who have been kidnapped. The girls disappeared in an isolated region of Montana and were not the only ones who disappeared there.

The show’s cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel and John Carroll Lynch.

In Europe, Big Sky was launched in the Disney + catalog with Star. So far, a debut date has not yet been released in Brazil. However, as Star + is due to arrive in the country in June 2021, there is a possibility that the series will also be made available on the streaming platform.

According to data released by ABC, the 1st season of Big Sky had more than 4.2 million viewers, which explains why the renewal for a new season was done even before the season finale was shown.

