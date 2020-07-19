Big Rises Expected in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he was preparing for a major move to end Bitcoin’s $ 9,000 consolidation that lasted over three months.

“Most likely, we will see a rejection at $ 9,170 again, followed by another support test. So we can assume that we’re going to go for $ 9,000 and keep it there. Breaking this gap will likely lead to a $ 9,300 recovery first, then retesting and continuing…

If Bitcoin (BTC) manages to break the $ 10,000, we’ll see the levels we haven’t seen in a few years. ”

Ethereum (ETH) Can Make Double Value

The cryptocurrency analyst is also on the rise about the second largest cryptocurrency. The analyst says that Ethereum is prepared to break the resistance and do a solid run that will provide more than twice its value.

“I assume that we will go up to $ 247 in a short time and we can predict a break. The next level: $ 293.30, $ 400, $ 450. I think the last one should be a good swing target and maybe even a level towards $ 530 can be seen. ”

$XRP #RIPPLE Today a small video on $XRP as I think we're more likely going to see a breakout upwards than downwards. Targets? Likely $0.24 / $0.28 / $0.31. pic.twitter.com/k4XfidAbmd — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) July 18, 2020



