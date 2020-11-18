Big news! Popular actor Wentworth Miller returns

The popular NBC series Law & Order: SVU brings another great news for this new season 22, which will bring back popular actor from the Prison Break series, Wentworth Miller.

A few days ago the popular lead actor of the Prison Break series, Wentworth Miller, had announced that he would not return to the series. But now, there is a good one about his other role.

Wentworth Miller, if he will return to the Law & Order series: SVU, with his role as Isaiah Holmes, this has been confirmed by the TVLine website.

Miller’s return as Isaiah Holmes, will be called upon to lead and assist the Civil Rights Unit for the Brookly District Attorney. But also to attend a case about a former partner of his.

The episode in which Wentworth Miller will appear, is scheduled for early 2021, apparently he will go from guest star to recurring character and could possibly enter as main.

Many fans of the actor are happy to see him again, at least in Law & Order: SVU, as everyone wants to see him in Prison Break, but the actor has already stated that he does not intend to return.



