Big News From These 10 DeFi Altcoins: Here Are the Details!

The DeFi space continues to attract the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. According to CoinGecko, current DeFi altcoin projects have a market cap of $144 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $7.6 billion. As Kriptokoin.com, we have compiled some of the most important DeFi updates that took place last week. Among these best DeFi updates are strategic partnerships, launches, updates.

Defi altcoin updates

1. The relationship between tofuNFT and Smash Heroes. PvP card collectible game Smash Heroes has announced a strategic partnership with tofu NFT. This DeFi protocol is known as a permissionless NFT marketplace for GameFi collectibles.

2. DeFi Llama adds Immortal DAO tracking. Popular DeFi TVL and analytics platform Defi Llama announced the introduction of Immortal DAO tracking on its analytics platform. Immortal DAO is a decentralized segregated currency built on the Celo blockchain. Now, the analytics of the IMMO token will be available on DeFi Llama.

3. Radar Protocol announces partnership with Moonbeam. Multi-chain DeFi tools and crypto asset management protocol, Radar, has announced details of an upcoming partnership with Moonbeam. Moonbeam is a popular parachain on Polkadot. Interestingly, last week the parachain went fully operational. Therefore, the integration of Moonbeam is an important milestone achievement for the Radar protocol. It will also bring the protocol closer to achieving an inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem for all.

4. Platypus DeFi is now available on Avalanche. Last week, the Avalanche native protocol StableSwap, also known as Platypus DeFi, was launched. According to the announcement, the protocol liquidity mining program was also implemented. Finally, Platypus DeFi offers users the opportunity to earn 20% – 30% APR.

5. Moonbeam is now in Polkadot. Last week, the Moonbeam network became the first fully functioning parachain on the popular altcoin Polkadot. Therefore, the deployment of parachain started on December 17, 2022. Finally, more than 80 projects of Moonbeam will also launch in the Polkadot ecosystem thanks to the launch of parachain.

6. tofuNFT comes to life on the Cronos Chain. On the other hand, tofuNFT, the largest NFT market in BSC, went live on Cronos Chain recently. Therefore, the partnership makes tofuNFT the first verified collection of Cronos. The partnership also resulted in a collaboration with CRO CROW, the first NFT protocol in Cronos.

7. Metalland DAO (META) is now on PancakeSwap. Last week was a tough one for the Metalland DAO. The virtual world platform has experienced carpet pulling rumors after popular security firm PeckShield issued a scam alert. Therefore, the scam resulted in the loss of $286,748 worth of BNB tokens. Despite these issues, PancakeSwap has listed Metalland DAO META tokens.

8. GTH tokens are now available on BSC. The digital monetization protocol, Gather Network, was recently launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Therefore, users will now be able to bridge GTH tokens between ETH and BSC chains.

9. MetaGods has partnered with Dragon Evolution. Last week, play-to-earn RPG games entered a strategic partnership with Dragon Evolution. In addition, the partnership will help facilitate growth and development on both platforms. It also helps to connect several metadatabases that provide players with the opportunity to exchange assets from different platforms.

10. GameFi -GemUni partnership. Finally, last week, GameFi strategically partnered with GemUni, known as a casual gaming platform. Therefore, the partnership will bring a new, exciting and upgraded touch to GemUni’s casual gaming ecosystem.