Big News from GALA, SHIB and BabyDoge!

In this article, let’s take a look at the details of the huge news that moved the prices of GALA, SHIB and BabyDoge…

Altcoin projects announce giant news

Doge Killer (LEASH) from the Shiba Inu ecosystem is up 40% on news that metaverse projects will soon offer virtual real estate. The Shiba Inu is thought to be about to enter the metaverse market, although the company does not provide any other details at this time. According to the statements made during the day, Shiba Lands shared that it now provides virtual real estate:

These “lands” within our metaverse will be available for purchase/auction very soon and will be our first step towards allowing the community to migrate to the metaverse before full release!

In line with this news, the price of LEASH has increased by 40% in the last 24 hours.

Biconomy Global, one of Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, recently announced that BabyDoge has been listed on its platform. The exchange started trading, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies at 11:00 UTC. According to data provided by CoinGecko, the current circulating supply for BabyDoge stands at 159,278 quadrillion coins. Still, the circulating supply is huge and there is a significant amount left to be reduced to make the price of the meme coin more valuable.

Gala Games allocates $5 billion to Blockchain games

Gala Games (GALA), which aims to give players back control of the game and take the game industry in a different direction, announced that it will invest $ 5 billion to develop blockchain games. The project plans to reintroduce creative thinking into games by giving players control of games and in-game assets with the help of blockchain technology. $2 billion of the allocated fund is planned to be spent on Blockchain games. $1 billion will be spent on film, music and theme park NFTs. NFTs that Gala Games plans to release will be available in many NFT markets, including Opensea and LookRare platforms. Meanwhile, veteran crypto analyst Anders Bylund considers why GALA might outperform meme coin/token giants like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu over the long term.