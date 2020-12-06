Big news for the Rick Grimes trilogy to hit theaters

It’s been two years since Gimple, the film’s writer and producer, announced The Walking Dead’s first feature film trilogy after Rick Grimes exits the television show that saw him born.

Initially thought of as a series of original AMC films that would air on the web but had “the scope of feature films,” plans changed when AMC Networks and Skybound Entertainment partnered with Universal Pictures to bring The Walking Dead to theaters. .

“We’re moving on, I’m working on it with Andrew Lincoln and The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman.”

Similarly, showrunner Gimple revealed that they had a lot of people starting to fulfill the journey for their plans stating that it will be a completely different project than what we are used to seeing, ensuring that the final product will give a very special result.

Furthermore, when asked if current conditions and their impact on movie theaters are affecting The Walking Dead trilogy, Gimple replied:

“Not at all, but it certainly does cross my mind that it’s about seeing the movie in the theater. Regardless of whatever we’re doing, I’m just supporting the industry. We’re about to have a very difficult time. said.

Emphasizing that as it progressed into spring they have been talking about how things could permanently improve, in turn the producer hopes that by the end of next summer, people will be piling up in theaters again and laughing their heads off. together, eating popcorn together, and that once again we are enjoying each other’s company in front of a big screen with incredible things happening on it, truly hoping to be an active part of that process.

We must remember that the movie industry networks suffered a severe blow when WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T, announced that it would send its entire Warner Bros roster for 2021, a total of 17 films, to air on HBO Max on the same day that it was released. They open in theaters at no additional cost to subscribers.

Likewise, that day-and-date launch strategy drew the ire of AMC Theaters chief Adam Aron, but AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the move as “an appropriate decision for the time we’re” in the middle. sustained closures of movie theaters and growing cases of coronavirus.

Even when COVID-19 vaccines are available, Stankey predicts that viewers will not feel comfortable returning to theaters until at least late 2021.

Despite sending a shock wave to the industry with news that anticipated titles like Dune and The Suicide Squad will launch on HBO Max the same day they open in theaters, both Stankey and WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar believe that cinemas will continue to exist and thrive in 2022 and beyond.



