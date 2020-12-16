Big money entry to stock markets in Bitcoin

Minutes before the Bitcoin price left $ 20,000 behind, it was detected that there was a rapid money entry into cryptocurrency exchanges.

Before the Bitcoin price surpassed the $ 20,000 level, it was determined that there was a large amount of stable cryptocurrency inflows to crypto money exchanges.

Stable crypto coins; 1: 1 ratio supported with dollars, euros or other currencies. These cryptocurrencies are widely used for buying or selling on exchanges. While USDT is a stable crypto currency indexed to the US Dollar, there are also different cryptocurrencies supported by other similar currencies.

According to the cryptocurrency data platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin today started to deposit 100-130 users from around the world every 10 seconds 7 minutes before exceeding $ 20,000. Shortly after these entries, Bitcoin surpassed $ 20,000 to $ 20,880. In the normal course, money entry was seen in the range of 10-20 within 10 seconds. The chart below clearly shows the jump and reaction in the bitcoin price.

The largest cryptocurrency with its market value finds buyers at $ 20,700 as of the date of the publication of the news at 21.40. The market value of bitcoin is at $ 384 billion.



