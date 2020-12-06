Big mistake! Fans realize this production error

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) was rewarded for his bravery during the Battle of Verdun and the Battle of the Somme. However, a fan has spotted a big mistake in Peaky Blinders with Tommy’s war history.

Early in the series, Tommy catches the politician’s attention, but Churchill’s knowledge of Brother Shelby is flawed. A Peaky Blinders fan noted that Churchill made a mistake in discussing Tommy’s service history.

Tommy’s service record from Peaky Blinders, cited by Churchill says that he served throughout the war in Warwickshire Yeomanry. However, Tommy was a tunneller on the Western Front.

Warwickshire Yeomanry was a cavalry regiment, actually serving in Egypt, Gallipoli, and Palestine as a machine gun battalion on the Western Front at the end of the war.

All of the TBMs served the royal engineers and not the Warwickshire Yeomanry, Peaky Blinders fans added. The Royal Engineer Tunnel Companies were specialized units of the Royal Engineer Corps within the British Army.

So in terms of stories the production made a mistake adding that factor in the series. To date, fans could still have a long wait before new episodes of Peaky Blinders arrive.



