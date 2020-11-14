Big leak from Cyberpunk 2077! Here are the details

There was a massive leak from Cyberpunk 2077. A new leak from the game, which was silenced after the news of the postponement of the game, came after a long time. The game’s “Achievement” list was leaked. Achievements are awarded to let you know when you perform specific missions, quest sequences, or certain moves in the game. Sometimes these achievements can be quite difficult to collect.

Cyberpunk 2077 Achievement list leaked

The achievement list of the game was in the GoG Galaxy app, the list of achievements on this app was leaked on Twitter. For those who don’t know, GoG is a digital gaming platform from CD Projekt Red. Marcin Momot, Global Community Leader for CD Projekt Red, acknowledged the leaks on Twitter.

Our readers who do not want to eat spoilers may not look at the rest of the story, as the leaked achievements will contain game-related information.

Cyberpunk 2077 Complete Trophy List

Platinum

Get all the other achievements in Cyberpunk 2077.

City Lights

Complete all the shows and NCPD Scanner Rush in Downtown.

Full Body Conversion

Attach at least one implant to each system and body part.

Right Back At Ya

Kill or neutralize an enemy who throws a grenade at you.

The Wandering Fool

Find all tarot graffiti.

Autojock

Buy all the vehicles available for purchase.

Frequent Flyer

Find all fast travel data terms.

Gun Fu

Quickly kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a gun in melee.

Gunslinger

Shoot an enemy grenade in the air with a gun.

Master Crafter

Craft 3 Legendary items.

I Am The Law

Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Mean Streets

Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush at Heywood.

Little Tokyo

Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush at Westbrook.

Christmas Tree Attack

Complete a Violation Protocol with at least 3 daemon installed.

The Quick and the Dead

Kill or neutralize 50 enemies when time slows.

Must Be Rats

Repeat the “Distraction” attack of enemies 30 times, without getting attention.

Breathtaking

Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

The Wasteland

Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush in the Badlands.

Daemon In The Shell

Kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a “Detonate Grenade” rapid attack.

Stanislavski’s Method

Use a dialogue option about V’s lifestyle 10 times.

Ten out of Ten

Reach the maximum level in any skill.

Rough Landing

While the Berserk cyber software is active, perform a Super Hero Landing to kill or neutralize 2 enemies.

The world

Complete the main story.

Greetings from Pacifica!

Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Mixes at Pacifica.

The Jungle

Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush in Santo Domingo.

True Soldier

Kill or neutralize 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior

Kill or neutralize 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Two Heads, One Bullet

Kill or neutralize 2 enemies with a single bullet fired from a sniper rifle.

V for Vendetta

After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or neutralize the enemy that killed you.

It’s Elementary

Complete all the shows and NCPD Scanner Mixes in Watson.

Legend of the Afterlife

Reach the maximum Street Cred.



