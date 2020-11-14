Big leak from Cyberpunk 2077! Here are the details

There was a massive leak from Cyberpunk 2077. A new leak from the game, which was silenced after the news of the postponement of the game, came after a long time. The game’s “Achievement” list was leaked. Achievements are awarded to let you know when you perform specific missions, quest sequences, or certain moves in the game. Sometimes these achievements can be quite difficult to collect.
Cyberpunk 2077 Achievement list leaked
The achievement list of the game was in the GoG Galaxy app, the list of achievements on this app was leaked on Twitter. For those who don’t know, GoG is a digital gaming platform from CD Projekt Red. Marcin Momot, Global Community Leader for CD Projekt Red, acknowledged the leaks on Twitter.
Our readers who do not want to eat spoilers may not look at the rest of the story, as the leaked achievements will contain game-related information.
Cyberpunk 2077 Complete Trophy List
Platinum
Get all the other achievements in Cyberpunk 2077.
City Lights
Complete all the shows and NCPD Scanner Rush in Downtown.
Full Body Conversion
Attach at least one implant to each system and body part.
Right Back At Ya
Kill or neutralize an enemy who throws a grenade at you.
The Wandering Fool
Find all tarot graffiti.
Autojock
Buy all the vehicles available for purchase.
Frequent Flyer
Find all fast travel data terms.
Gun Fu
Quickly kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a gun in melee.
Gunslinger
Shoot an enemy grenade in the air with a gun.
Master Crafter
Craft 3 Legendary items.
I Am The Law
Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
Mean Streets
Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush at Heywood.
Little Tokyo
Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush at Westbrook.
Christmas Tree Attack
Complete a Violation Protocol with at least 3 daemon installed.
The Quick and the Dead
Kill or neutralize 50 enemies when time slows.
Must Be Rats
Repeat the “Distraction” attack of enemies 30 times, without getting attention.
Breathtaking
Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
The Wasteland
Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush in the Badlands.
Daemon In The Shell
Kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a “Detonate Grenade” rapid attack.
Stanislavski’s Method
Use a dialogue option about V’s lifestyle 10 times.
Ten out of Ten
Reach the maximum level in any skill.
Rough Landing
While the Berserk cyber software is active, perform a Super Hero Landing to kill or neutralize 2 enemies.
The world
Complete the main story.
Greetings from Pacifica!
Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Mixes at Pacifica.
The Jungle
Complete all the shows and NCPD Browser Rush in Santo Domingo.
True Soldier
Kill or neutralize 300 enemies using ranged weapons.
True Warrior
Kill or neutralize 100 enemies using melee weapons.
Two Heads, One Bullet
Kill or neutralize 2 enemies with a single bullet fired from a sniper rifle.
V for Vendetta
After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or neutralize the enemy that killed you.
It’s Elementary
Complete all the shows and NCPD Scanner Mixes in Watson.
Legend of the Afterlife
Reach the maximum Street Cred.