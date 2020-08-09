Big investment firm, cryptocurrencies invested in

The CEO of Pantera Capital, one of the largest investment companies in the cryptocurrency space, explained in which cryptocurrencies his company has big positions.

Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, one of the largest investment companies in the cryptocurrency space, which is known to have approximately $ 600 million in assets under its management, revealed the largest positions of the fund.

Morehead, a Bitcoin investor for many years, has been at the head of Pantera Capital since 2013. Morehead said in a recent interview with Thinking Crypto that his company allocates the largest share to Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum.

Morehead listed Filecoin, Polkadot, Augur and 0x as altcoins in which his company has big positions.

In the same interview, Morehead stated that he maintains his optimistic view on Bitcoin, and emphasized that the biggest cryptocurrency recorded an average annual price increase of 200 percent despite all the ups and downs.

On the other hand, Pantera CEO has an ambitious forecast for Bitcoin. Morehead estimates that the price will reach $ 115,000 by August 2021, based on the effects and stock flow analysis believed to have been caused by previous block prize halves.

10,000% Bitcoin earnings from Pantera Capital

The company has been investing in Bitcoin since 2013. The company’s Bitcoin fund had a 22,000 percent return when the price peaked in 2017. A 50 percent decrease from this peak pulls the return of the fund to approximately 10 thousand percent. Pantera also has venture funds other than cryptocurrencies, and companies such as Bakkt and ErisX are among the most important investors of these venture funds.



