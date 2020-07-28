Big drop from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

At this time it seems that the service in the three applications is already working normally. As of 2:25 p.m., the number of bug reports on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were declining, and the crash curve was going down as fast as it had grown.

We will be watching to see if Facebook explains the reason for this sudden massive drop, and why it has been so localized in Spain.

Original News

Having trouble receiving a message on WhatsApp, uploading a photo to Instagram or posting a post on Facebook? This problem that you may be experiencing is the same one that thousands of users of these three social networks and services have been experiencing for half an hour or so.

Fallen WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

According to the DownDetector website, both Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have been experiencing problems in their services and infrastructure for less than 1 hour. At 1:36 p.m., WhatsApp users started reporting unexpected service failures, but it was after 1:51 p.m. that problem reports began to be massive, and since then the curve has not stopped growing exponentially in the three applications:

Why at the same time? Because both Instagram and WhatsApp belong to Facebook, and increasingly share more infrastructures with Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, so if the service of one falls, it can drag the rest down – something that did not happen before.

A massive fall in Spain

The most curious thing is that the falls in these apps usually occur globally, but this specific failure that we are experiencing has been located mainly in Spain. And although according to the map we see that parts of India, northern Europe and the east and west coasts of the United States are also affected, the great red spot over the whole of Spain and the Canary Islands makes it clear where the greatest incidence is being suffered.



