Big donation to Joe Biden, founder of FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the crypto derivatives exchange FTX, gave Joe Biden and his campaign $ 5.2 million in support for the US presidential election, which the world is eagerly waiting for.

“The biggest support for Biden was Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the Hong Kong-based derivatives exchange FTX, after Mr. Bloomberg. 5.2 million dollars have been donated for this new political movement.

Others are skeptical of the donation and state that this aid is a fee for regulating the exchange in the US. As it is known, the FTX exchange does not accept US customers due to the strict laws in the country.

Although FTX was banned in the USA, the stock market had published “TRUMP 2020”, “BIDEN 2020” and “other presidents 2020” contracts. These contracts are legally open to processing in locations outside of the United States.

According to the information obtained from the stock exchange; Nearly 20 million contracts were traded with tokens for TRUMP, BIDEN and other presidents. Contracts; In the form of ERC-20 tokens representing TRUMP, BIDEN and others.

According to the latest information received in the elections, where Trump requested to suspend the counting of the votes of the leading states; Biden is currently leading the race with 264 selective delegates. The experienced politician needs 6 more elective delegate games to win the race.



