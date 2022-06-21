Big Deaths in Season 6 “Better Call Saul” — GOOD News for Kim

Caution: spoilers ahead for season 6 of the TV series “Better call Saul”

Fans of Kim Wexler should be encouraged by the misfortune of others after two serious deaths occurred in season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” neither of which is related to the character of Rhea Seahorn. The last season of “Better Call Saul” promised blood and violence on a scale never seen before and, frankly, overdid it with two absolutely mass murders. Episode 3 (“Rock and Anvil”) put an end to Michael Mando’s Nacho Varga, who committed suicide after falsely confessing to the attempted murder of Lalo Salamanca. Then, in season 6, “Better Call Saul”, episode 7 (“Plan and Execution”), returning Lalo crawls out of the shadow of Kim’s apartment to put a bullet in the brain of Howard Hamlin, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Very few viewers expected that the final chapter of “Better Call Saul” would be so bloody. A quartet of characters’ fates remained unanswered in the sixth season — Nacho, Howard, Lalo and Kim. None of the above in Breaking Bad (the action takes place only 4 years later), so “Better call Saul” explain what happened to this missing four. Two of these squares are now ticked, leaving question marks only about Lalo Salamanca and Kim Wexler, but do the deaths we are witnessing prove Kim will be OK?

Lalo Salamanca remains alive and well in season 6 of the series “Better Call Saul,” but everything points to the fact that Tony Dalton’s character follows Nacho and Howard into the afterlife. Gustavo Fring knows that Lalo’s beady eyes are fixed on the super lab, and in episode 5 (“Black and Blue”), the Chicken Man secretly planted a firearm in a construction car parked on the spot. Gus seems to be planning his final battle against Lalo Salamanca in the super lab in season 6’s “Better Call Saul,” part 2. Since there is a hidden gun in the game, and Lalo is not present throughout the series “Breaking Bad” (Gus actually claims that all the people from Salamanca are dead), there is a very high probability that the third main character of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul” is reserved for Lalo. Then a very important question arises: is “Better Call Saul” really brave enough to kill all four missing in “Breaking Bad”?

If Nacho Varga had made a triumphant escape from New Mexico, perhaps the company “Better Call Saul” would take a bold step and kill Kim Wexler. Or maybe if Howard Hamlin got a good job in the city, found a new mistress who appreciated his latte foam art, and left town tossing a bird to Jimmy McGill, then Kim’s death would make sense. But if Nacho, Howard, maybe Lalo and Kim are killed during the final run of “Better Call Saul”, it may seem superfluous. The Breaking Bad universe thrives on both hope and sadness (for example, the Jesse Pinkman finale), and it’s hard to understand where this hope will come from if each of the missing characters of “Better Call Saul” remains lying in a pool of blood. . Killing anyone and everyone who doesn’t figure in Walter White’s timeline also seems like a less-than-innovative solution to figuring out where characters like Kim and Lalo, Breaking Bad, are.

The deaths of Nacho and Howard aren’t the only reason Kim Wexler fans should be hoping. In the 6th season of “Better Call Saul” “Axe & Grind” there was a subtle scene in which Kim specifically noted a business card belonging to the Disappeared. We also know that Jimmy got this card because the same black book is shown during the house cleaning in the flash forward of the season 6 premiere. These small signs indicate that, although Lalo will most likely be shot by Gus Fring and buried under the super lab, reunited with Nacho and Lalo in the afterlife, Kim will be forced to spend all the Sandpiper’s money for Ed Galbraith to take her away with him under a new identity. While it’s not the most joyous ending to the timeline of the “Better Call Saul” prequel, Kim’s survival offers a glimmer of light that wouldn’t have happened with a 4 out of 4 death toll.