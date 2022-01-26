Big Day for These 25 Altcoins: Famous Exchanges List!

Cryptocurrency exchanges continue to list while altcoin projects continue to spread. Many investors are paying attention to these developments as the listing news positively affects the price of altcoins.

Today, 25 altcoins are listed on various exchanges

For altcoins, the news of being listed on exchanges is of great importance. Because many of them have the potential to rise after these listings. This caused investors to turn their attention to the listing news. The list below includes altcoins that will be listed by famous exchanges on January 26, 2022. Here are the altcoins that are or will be listed on various exchanges today…

KuCoin lists Metastrike (MTS)

BitMart lists GamingShiba (GAMINGSHIBA).

LBank lists T.OS (TOCS).

FinexBox lists Trillium (TT).

BTCEX lists Pocket Network (POKT).

LBank lists Yoshi.exchange (YOSHI).

MEXC Global lists Bit Store (STORE).

AEX lists Phantom (FTM).

ProBit lists the Katana Inu (KATA).

MEXC Global lists Humans.ai (HEART).

BKEX lists Pexcoin (PEX).

Bibox lists Recharge (RCG).

CoinEx lists Acala Token (ACA).

Gate.io lists SpaceFalcon (FCON).

CoinEx lists PsyOptions (PSY).

BKEX lists AVINOC (AVINOC).

XT.COM lists Arweave (AR).

MEXC Global lists MeowSwap (MEOW).

MEXC Global lists Space Crypto (SPG).

Gate.io lists Metastrike (MTS).

LBank lists 0xDAO (OXD).

Bitrue lists Maple (MPL).

Bitrue lists Pluto (PLU).

BKEX lists TerraUSD (UST).

Crypto.com lists API3 (API3).