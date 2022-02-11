Big Day for These 23 Altcoins: Here’s What You Need to Know!

On the last trading day of the week, Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins are experiencing a slight pullback in price. However, in the ecosystem behind cryptocurrencies, various developments continue to occur. So, what developments will happen in which altcoin project today?

Harmony (ONE) is launching its Bitcoin (BTC) bridge.

MetaFabric (FABRIC) will launch the MetaFabric airdrop. Users will be able to claim reward tokens starting today.

Vault Hill City (VHC) is launching its staking pool.

EverRise (RISE) will promote its ecosystem in the “Most Valuable Builder Program” of Binance-backed Binance Smart Chain.

Stacks (STX) is launching the Punks Army NFT project.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) continues its IGO calendar with Plutonians.

XT.com listed ERON (ERON) with Tether (USDT) parity at 13:00 CEST.

Radio Caca (RACA) held a question and answer event with CoinEx on Telegram.

Lbank lists Lucky Block (LBLOCK) with USDT pair in the evening.

BitMart will list the Circuits of Value (COVAL) token with the Ethereum (ETH) pair.

LBank will list Crypton (CRP) with USDT pair.

KuCoin listed MojitoSwap (MJT) with USDT and KuCoin Token (KCS) pair at 13:00 CET.

AllianceBlock (ALBT) will hold a question and answer event on Youtube with NoMercy.

Star Atlas (ATLAS) team will meet with the community. Users will be able to learn about the latest metaverse news and updates, and talk to the project’s designers, game creators, and other team members.

LBank will list Shintama (SHINTAMA) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global listed Braintrust (BTRST) with USDT pair at 06:00 CET.

Spywolf will hold a Q&A with Hedgepay. The team described this event, which will take place at 17.00 CET, as a “quite interesting event”.

Choosing MoonStarter (MNST) as its launchpad for Initial DEX (decentralized exchange) Offering, Vulture Peak’s IDO will take place today at 3 PM.

MEXC Global lists KStarCoin (KSC) at 17:00 CEST with USDT pair.

Cross-Chain Bridge Token (BRIDGE) announced the completion of the Phantom bridge. The Phantom is now connected to the Cross-Chain Bridge.

LBank lists MvPad (MVD) with USDT pair.