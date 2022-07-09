Big Brother: why the 24th season is shorter than the previous ones

When the premiere of the 24th season of the TV series “Big Brother” took place on July 6, viewers saw a completely new group of guests move into the Big Brother house, and learned that the season would be a little shorter. During the last few seasons of Big Brother, the competition stopped when the number of guests remained in the range of 90 days. However, this year all that will change this summer.

Since the 15th season of “Big Brother” aired in the summer of 2013, the contest has lasted at least 90 days (with the exception of “Big Brother”: OTT, BB22 and BB23). The 24th season of “Big Brother” will be one of the shortest in the last few years. While some fans agree with this change, others argue whether the short season was the right decision.

According to Distractify, “Big Brother 24” will last just 82 days, making it the shortest season since BB14 aired a decade ago. The show premiered on July 6 and is expected to end on Sunday, September 25. Not only are fans getting a shorter season of “Big Brother,” this is also the first time the finale will be broadcast on a Sunday, as previous finals have been broadcast on Wednesdays. . However, many fans aren’t angry about this shortened season of the show; they’re mostly surprised.

Speaking about the shorter seasons, Reddit user ShawshankException said, “OK. We don’t need long seasons. Just please make the double/triple really exciting if they’re going to do it.” Although many fans like that BB24 will last only 82 days, some believe that the season would be even shorter. Some fans claim that a season lasting 75-77 days would be even better, especially considering that the last two weeks in the game are the hardest for the guests at home. However, no one knows whether the producers of “Big Brother” will listen and whether they will start shooting shorter seasons from now on, only time will tell.

Now that the 24th season of “Big Brother” has aired, viewers are looking forward to seeing how the new guests behave and how they play this game. Every summer, “Big Brother” is one of the main products, and with the arrival of new guests in the house, a lot should happen. Despite waiting until the last second to release the cast, fans are excited to see everything that might happen this summer. From lies and backstabbing to competitions and more, the CBS series is something fans definitely won’t want to miss.