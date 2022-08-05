Big Brother Spoilers: who became the head of the family at week 5 and who can they nominate

Warning! Below are spoilers from the live broadcasts of the 24th season of “Big Brother” as of Friday, August 5. Read at your own risk!

Nicole Lajog’s imminent eviction was a moment of microphone rejection for The Leftovers and an eviction announcement that revealed they are currently the dominant alliance in the 24th season of Big Brother. Nicole’s departure will at least make life easier for Taylor Hale, but there is still something to work on. as Daniel Durston and the other stragglers stay in the house to potentially win the Head of the Family and pick up the numbers of the Remaining ones. So HOH this week was just as important to everyone in the house as it was last week and could change the course of the game.

CinemaBlend tracks the events of the game using our Paramount+ subscription and can confirm the identity of the 5th week HOH. Here’s who’s running the house this week and who they can nominate for eviction in the coming days.

Michael is the head of the fifth week family

Michael Bruner may not have been on anyone’s shortlist in the preseason for the title of “computer beast”, but with three veto wins and now his first victory as the head of the family, he definitely deserved this title. I think he may be acting too risky, winning so many competitions at such an early stage of the game, even if the first victory in the veto was caused by necessity, but given the way things are at the moment, he should not be anyone’s target. the coming weeks. In the meantime, he and Festi Besti Brittany Hoops can breathe easy, because they are safe this week.

Who can Michael nominate this week

When the live broadcasts returned to Paramount+, Big Brother fans realized what Michael was thinking and how he would spend his HOH week. The first thing he stated was that Taylor would not see the nomination block, which would also exempt her new Festie Besties, Indy Santos and Alyssa Snyder, from the nomination. Michael also indicated to Kyle Kapener that he was not interested in appointing Kyle and Daniel Durston, at least at the very beginning.

It’s possible that Michael is considering a plan to block Daniel, but now that all of Daniel’s closest allies have been expelled (and seeing the negative reaction of Big Brother fans to their actions), he doesn’t seem like much of a threat at the moment, especially after he actually sent home his closest ally Nicole, using the right of veto. Michael may target other players outside of The Leftovers, such as Jasmine Davis or Terrence Higgins, who have more connections with other Leftovers players than he does.

Now is not necessarily the time to make moves to split The Leftovers alliance, but Michael and others can certainly start wondering how best to advance their game and prevent their current allies from being confused when there is no one else to target outside. . The best option for Michael is to protect key people out of business now, hoping to bring them closer together if and when The Leftovers break up. My gut tells me we’re going to see Jasmine or Terrence this week, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Big Brother” airs on CBS (opens in a new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Michael’s HOH week should be great, so maybe now is the time to choose Paramount+ to join watching live broadcasts.