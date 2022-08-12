Big Brother Spoilers: who became the head of the family at the 6th week and who can they nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother’s live broadcasts as of Thursday, August 11. Read at your own risk!

The 24th season of “Big Brother” said goodbye to Daniel Durston at the end of week 5, and that’s how we joined the jury of the game. Every remaining guest is guaranteed to stay in it for a long time, and the following weeks will determine whether this is happening in the jury house or still in the game. The sixth week will be busy for lines in alliances, but will anyone shake up to help their game?

CinemaBlend tracks the events of the game live via our Paramount+ subscription, and we have the results of this week’s Head of Family Endurance competition. That’s who won and who they can count on in the coming week.

Taylor is the head of the family in Week 6

Something seems so incredible that it almost has to be written in the script, Taylor Hale won the endurance competition in week 6. Taylor went from being an isolated guest in Week 1 to the reason The Leftovers teamed up, but she didn’t really do anything. I haven’t shown my strength as a player yet. It’s almost poetic that she won the head of the family after her loudest critic Daniel left, showing that she’s finally comfortable playing and taking control of the game.

Who can Taylor nominate this week

Taylor’s nomination selection this week will be interesting because I think she has a chance to finally find her place in the game. Although she is a member of The Leftovers alliance, I don’t see her as a member in a very high position. Now she may have a great chance to contact players who understand that they are losing, and conclude some additional agreements to strengthen their position in the game.

With that said, I think Taylor is still well aware of who spoke ill of her at the beginning of the game and who might still be. Assuming that’s the case, I can see Indy Santos and Jasmine Davis as the nominees this week. They don’t pose the biggest threat to the “Left Behind” at the moment, but they are certainly the people who would target Taylor if they were in her place.

What I don’t really see is that Taylor is nominating a member of The Leftovers alliance. It doesn’t really benefit her to include the alliance, and it will make her an easy target if she blows it up by appointing a member. Unless everyone is plotting to remove someone like half the entertainment of Kyle Kapener and Alyssa Snyder, I don’t see a member of The Leftovers leaving this week. We’ll just have to wait and see, as Taylor hasn’t really had a chance to play the game, so she might hit us all with a few nominations.

“Big Brother” airs on CBS (opens in a new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Taylor’s HOH week should be good material for a live broadcast, so maybe now is the time to get this subscription Paramount +.