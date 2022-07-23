Big Brother Season 24 Star Alice Snyder’s Age, Work &Instagram

When the cast of “Big Brother 24” was announced on Tuesday, July 5, the audience was introduced to Alyssa Snyder from Siesta Key, Florida. She is one of 16 guests competing for the $750,000 grand prize this season. Now, after the live premiere, viewers want to know more about the new guest.

During Big Brother’s move live, viewers saw Alyssa move into BB’s house with 15 other guests, and it seems that she may be familiar with the previous contestant, Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23. It is unclear how she could have found out about this. the BB23 star, but there are a few possible clues about how the two women are related.

Because of this new information, fans want to know everything about the new guest. Although viewers will have to wait this summer to find out her fate in the game, she may be one of those worth watching in the competition. Here is everything you need to know about the BB24 star – from her age and job to her hometown.

Big Brother 24: The Age of Alyssa Snyder

Now Alice is 24 years old. This season, she is among the many guests of Big Brother who are over 20. Some sources report that her birthday falls on November, but the reality TV star did not confirm this.

Big Brother 24: Alyssa Snyder’s Hometown

During the premiere, it was revealed that Alyssa is from Siesta Key near Sarasota, Florida. Some fans of Big Brother may know that there is a reality show called Siesta Key, which takes place in the city, but Alyssa is not involved in this series.

Big Brother 24: Alyssa Snyder’s Occupation

According to CBS, Alyssa works as a customer service representative and marketing agent. Alyssa Lopez from BB23 is a swimwear designer, also from Sarasota, Florida, which may explain the possible connection between the two women.

Big Brother 24: Alyssa Snyder’s Instagram

If viewers want to keep up with Alyssa while she is in the Big Brother house and after the season ends, they can subscribe to her Instagram account @alyssasnida. Before appearing on the show, Alyssa seemed to be quite active on social media. Her last post before the cast announcement was added on June 18. It is currently unknown if anyone will keep her account while she is in Big Brother.

“Big Brother 24” has just started airing in the summer, and there’s sure to be plenty of drama ahead. Alyssa may not look like a threat right now, but who knows what tricks she might have up her sleeve? It wouldn’t be a big surprise if she lay low at the beginning of the game before giving her all towards the end if she goes that far. Viewers will have to watch “Big Brother” to find out how well she copes with the game.