“Big Brother”: Cody and Jessica Nixon tell that they are expecting a third daughter

In 2016, Cody and Jessica Nixon met while participating in the show “Big Brother 19” and have not parted since. After a hard experience in the show, the couple tried their hand at the “Amazing Race” and won, becoming the first BB graduates to win another series of reality shows. After the victory, the couple got married and had two children. A year after the birth of their second child, Cody and Jessica announced that they were expecting a third daughter. In addition, the couple also revealed her name.

In February 2022, Cody, 37, and Jessica Nixon, 31, announced that they were expecting a new addition to their family of four. She made this announcement with an Instagram video set to “You Are My Sunshine”.

In the short clip, the couple and their children, Maverick, 3, and Carter York, 1, demonstrate an ultrasound image. Jessica captioned the photo: “Many of you have already guessed this, and it’s nice that you no longer need to hide it.”