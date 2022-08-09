Big Brother 24: Michael Brunner’s Fiance; Shares His HOH Letter After It Was Dropped from the Episode

The victory in the nomination “Head of the family” in “Big Brother” is an important moment for the guests of the house. In addition to considerable control over what happens during the week, they also receive some small luxuries, such as special snacks and a letter from a loved one. As a rule, fans see HOH reading their letter during episodes, but this does not apply to Michael Bruner’s victory in the fifth week. This decision surprised some fans, as well as Michael’s fiancee Hayden Middleton, who first shared her feelings and then shared a letter.

Some “Big Brother” fans may have watched Sunday’s episode and completely overlooked the fact that we didn’t see Michael’s HOH room or his letter, others complained about it online. Hayden Middleton also expressed surprise that his letter did not get into the series on Twitter, especially since each HOH this season had its own message:

Wow, very surprised that @CBSBigBrother didn’t include my letter to Michael, even though all the other letters this season were included… 🙃 As for Michael, I wish they would include this in the episode tonight 🥲 #bb24 @CBS https://t.co /PMbc3mSUYn8 August 2022

To learn more

While Big Brother didn’t show Michael’s letter from his fiancee during his big episode, fans with a Paramount+ subscription saw the letter read in the channels, and Daniel shared this letter along with Michael’s reaction to it on social media. Check it out below, as well as Michael’s reaction to the news from her future husband:

I want to share with @michaelbruner01 the reading of my letter, as it was not included in today’s episode of @CBSBigBrother 🏳️🌈 I am so happy that I was able to tell you the news, love and support after 6 weeks of separation! 😘 I can’t wait for you to be home in September ❤️ #bb24 pic.twitter.com/t4BKuZtcCJ8 August 2022

To learn more

It is clear that Michael appreciated the opportunity to hear from his fiancee about what he and their three cats have been doing since he entered the Big Brother house. Michael’s smile creates a touching moment that makes up for some of the nastiness we’ve seen this season (when evicted guests like Amira Jones face a negative reaction outside the house).

It’s a pity Big Brother couldn’t find the time to write to Michael on Sunday’s episode, although in some ways that’s understandable. Nicole Lajog’s eviction led to a small verbal altercation between Monte Taylor and Daniel Durston, which could have taken precedence given that Daniel is the target this week. However, this is just a guess, and we can’t guess why Michael’s letter was the first one that didn’t make it into the episodes of season 24.

After watching the live broadcasts and tracking the results of the competitions, I think Michael Bruner may want to relax after all the victories in the coming weeks. He is one win away from setting the record for the most wins in a single season in a veto competition, and now he also has a victory for the head of the family. He will be a major target for houseguests who will consider eviction in the coming weeks, and given his success in the contest, he is a likely candidate for a backdoor nomination. At the moment, however, it seems that he has a safety net, since The Leftovers are still running the game, so for now he is safe.

“Big Brother” airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Another eviction is just around the corner, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on how things might change in the coming days.