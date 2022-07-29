Big Brother 24: Head of Household Results for Week 4 (Spoilers)

The Big Brother 24 Week 4 Head of Household (HOH) contest started at the end of the live broadcast on Thursday evening, and the winner was announced live. Thursday’s episode was very exciting, as Matt “Turner” Turner turned the house upside down. After Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes were vetoed and saved from the chopping board, Turner did not nominate Taylor Hale and Nicole Laoghue as expected to block Taylor. Instead, he teamed up with some people and embraced Taylor, creating a seven-person Leftovers alliance consisting of Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, Michael, Brittany, Taylor and Turner. They set in motion a plan to block Amira Jones. They saw her as the biggest threat on the other side of the house.

Up until the live eviction, everyone except Leftovers thought that Amira’s Festie Bestie partner, Terrence Higgins, would be evicted. Nicole even told him her secret that she had been a cop for 10 years because she thought he would leave. When Amira was evicted by 7 votes to 4, and only Alyssa Snyder, Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis and Nicole voted to leave her (Daniel Durston voted for her, thinking he was giving Terrence a vote of sympathy), she was shocked along with those who were unaware of the backdoor plan. As the remaining Big Brother of Festi Besti, Terrence had the opportunity to choose a couple to join, so now he is part of a trio with Monte and Joseph.

Thursday night’s episode ended with the start of the HOH contest, and the results won’t be broadcast until Sunday, but the live broadcasts showed that Monte is the new HOH. The competition was held in two rounds. Part of the first round was broadcast on television. In honor of the upcoming movie “Invitation”, the guests of the house had to quickly open envelopes that had fallen from the sky to find a red invitation. Host Julie Chen Moonves said 1,500 invitations had been received. The first eight guests who find invitations will advance to the second round of the competition. Jasmine was the first to find her invitation, followed by Terrence and Brittany. That was the end of the live broadcast, and fans had to watch Big Brother’s live broadcasts to find out the final result of the HOH contest.

When Big Brother’s live broadcasts returned, Monte won the competition, but it was unclear which eight players had the opportunity to compete. Since Joseph and Terrence are Monte’s best friends, they are safe for a week. Turner and Jasmine are the Have—Nots. Monte will have to make some important decisions about who to nominate. He has already stated that he does not want to nominate Michael and Brittany, who are members of his Leftovers alliance. He also told Jasmine that he would not nominate her because of her sprained ankle and because she told him the truth about many things. Ensuring Jasmine’s safety will also keep Turner away from the chopping board. Then Monte has a choice: appoint a duo with one person from the “Left” and one not (Taylor and Nicole or Kyle and Daniel) or two people who are not part of the alliance (Alyssa and Indy). He was thinking about appointing Taylor and Nicole in order to get Nicole out of the house and free Taylor from being her Festi Besti. However, Taylor was understandably worried about this plan after being targeted for so many weeks.

As Monte takes control of the Big Brother house, the remaining ones will surely continue their dominance in the game as long as they stick together. They have the ability to evict anyone, especially if they appoint two people who are not part of their alliance. Turner’s HOH refreshed the house, which brought relief to viewers who were tired of watching the guests bully their way to the top. However, no one should ever feel too comfortable in the Big Brother house, because everyone should “expect the unexpected.”